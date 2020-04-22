Reliance shares jump 8.34% after Facebook-Jio deal

Reliance shares jump 8.34% after Facebook-Jio deal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2020, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 09:33 ist
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India. (Reuters Photo)

Reliance shares jump 8.34% after news that Facebook is planning to invest $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Reliance Jio for a 9.9% stake, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the company said in a BSE filing.

Also read — Facebook to invest Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio for 9.9% stake

This investment will value Reliance Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value ($65.95 billion, assuming a conversion rate of Rs 70 to a US Dollar). Facebook’s investment will translate into a  9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

The share prices of Reliance Industries Ltd surged by 7.32% at BSE, even as indices were flat.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,326.5 per scrip -- up Rs 91, with shares witnessing heavy buying. In the pre-open, the share of RIL went up by 10% or Rs 123 per scrip.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Jio
Facebook
market
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 