Restaurants face the heat in summer of '24, business drops by up to 40 per cent

New Delhi: When the sun beats down, temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius and a scorching summer seems even more unforgiving, stepping out for lunch is just not a thing to do. And when the hot winds continue till night, dinner is not the best option either.

For non-mall restaurant business in Delhi-NCR, the summer of 2024 has been one of few reservations, drop in footfalls and near empty lunch hours with an estimated 25 per cent drop in business. And some eateries say the number could be closer to 40 per cent.

Staring at empty tables and staggering losses, Rahul Arora, the owner of The Big Tree Cafe in Gurgaon, is one of them. The USP of his restaurant as the name suggests is al-fresco dining experience. It thrives on that for a good part of the year.