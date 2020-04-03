Revv offers free cars rides for health workers' commute

Self-drive mobility start-up Revv on Friday said it will offer cars at zero fee to assist healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The service is now functional in five cities - Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune, and overall, Revv expects to mobilise over 1,000 cars to help healthcare workers commute to hospitals, a statement said.

Companies across the country -- right from startups to the giants-- have come forward to contribute in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Similarly, tech firm ValueLabs and its employees has donated USD 730,000 (about Rs 5.25 crore) to help address relief measures in the current COVID-19 situation.

Springfit mattress said it is producing and donating two lakh face masks to support healthcare and other essential service workers.

"In the present circumstances, we will be making around two lakh surgical masks in a month that will be donated across the country. We are also planning to have our two other factories follow the Coimbatore factory’s lead for the next several days," Springfit Director Nitin Gupta said.