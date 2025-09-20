<p class="bodytext">A musical group, formed in February 2025, is attempting to popularise a 16th century Maharashtrian genre — dhol tasha pathak — in Bengaluru. Called Shivmalhar Dhol Tasha Pathak, it was founded by Girish Gowardhan and Mandar Dhamale. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Around the 16th-17th centuries, primarily in the Maratha empire, dhol tasha was performed during battles and celebrations. Later, in the 19th century, dhol tasha troupes started gaining popularity and the genre became synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations,” explains Gowardhan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After moving from Pune to Bengaluru for work, Gowardhan found himself missing the performances, which are common during Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. “I would travel there just for the music,” he says. Dhamale was also going through a similar experience in Bengaluru. Both Gowardhan and Dhamale were part of dhol tasha troupes back in Pune. “Despite being neighbourhood troupes, we met for the first time at a dhol tasha workshop held at Maharashtra Mandal Bengaluru in 2022. We met, jammed and hit it off right from the start,” he recalls. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Typically, the performance involves the use of two types of drums — dhol and tasha — which are slung across the player’s body. The high energy performances see the drummers forming a circle to play the music. It is usually performed in outdoor spaces. However, the Shivmalhar group has also been performing on invitation at corporate and other private events. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, it is also performed during Navaratri, Gudi Padwa and Janmashtami. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While traditionally, the music hinges heavily on fast-paced rhythmic beats, Shivmalhar also experiments with other folk music forms of India and Western music. “We use complex polyrhythms, which are influenced by progressive metal. This is rarely seen in this cultural form,” says Gowardhan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The troupes are significantly large in number. Shivmalhar began the festive season with 42 members. They now have 26 new performers, he reveals. “They range in age from 7 to 60, and the women outnumber the men,” he shares. None of the members are paid. “They are in it just for the passion. The money we make is spent on the maintenance of the instruments, purchasing equipment from Pune, practice sessions, food and travel,” he shares. The group was initially apprehensive about presenting the traditional art form to a cosmopolitan audience. But the response has been “phenomenal”. During Ganesh Chaturthi, they received over 40 enquiries and ended up performing at 11 venues over five days. They have also been receiving requests from Hyderabad, Davangere and Raichur.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Apart from performing, they also hold workshops for those interested in learning the art form.</p>