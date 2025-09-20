Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru troupe revives 16th-century Maharashtrian ‘dhol tasha’ beats

A new troupe is popularising the 16th-century Maharashtrian art form in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 20:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 20:42 IST
Bengaluru newsMaharashtraSpecialsMusical band

Follow us on :

Follow Us