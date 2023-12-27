Rising input costs, lower price realisation in 2023 put tea industry in limbo

Kolkata: The year witnessed the tea industry facing an uncertain future, plagued by rising input costs and lower price realisation at auctions, making operations unviable.

The apex body of the planters, the Indian Tea Association (ITA), has estimated that while tea prices increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent over the past decade, input costs of coal and gas have simultaneously risen at a rate of 9-15 per cent.

Secretary general of ITA Arijit Raha said price realisation trends declined alarmingly in 2023 compared to 2022.

"While inputs costs have risen, tea prices have not increased in a proportionate manner. This shows that the industry is passing through a crisis," Raha said.

ITA said the emergence of small tea growers (STGs) resulted in an exponential rise in production. With internal consumption almost stagnant and the exports scenario depressed, surplus tea has remained in the system.

According to Tea Board data, exports of the beverage during January to September declined by 4.93 per cent to 157.92 million kg in 2023. In the same period of 2022, shipments stood at 166.11 million kg.