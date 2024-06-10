Room rent capping: The critical clause you might be ignoring

Understanding the room rent limit correctly is crucial. Let’s understand this in detail with an example to help make an informed decision. Consider a hospital with a daily room rent of Rs 4000, If a policy has a room rent limit of Rs 2500, one might think they only need to pay the difference of Rs 1500. However, this is not the case since during a claim process, a proportionate deduction is applied. It means that if a policyholder opts for a room that exceeds the room rent limit, the entire hospital bill, with the exception of the cost of pharmacy/medicines, consumables, implants, medical devices, and diagnostics, will be adjusted as per the proportionate deductible that is applicable. This happens because hospitals charge services based on the room category selected. For better understanding, let’s say, if nursing charges for a single private A/C room are Rs 700, the same could increase to about Rs 1,000 in a deluxe room. Hence, the insurer deducts proportionate service and other charges linked to room rent.