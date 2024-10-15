Home
RTGS may be extended to USD, Euro, GPB settlements: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

'India and a few other economies have already commenced efforts to expand linkage of cross-border fast payment systems both in the bilateral and multilateral modes,' he added.
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 03:04 IST
Business News

