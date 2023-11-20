Rules of origin for medical devices sector remains a sticking point under India-UK proposed FTA

Finalising the rules of origin for the medical devices sector remains a sticking-point in the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK and the talks are on to iron out the differences, an official said.

Huge potential is there in the medical devices sector in India, as it imports about 80 per cent of its requirement, with the US, Germany, China, Singapore and Netherlands being top exporters of such devices to the country.

"In the medical devices sector, a lot of issues related to rules of origin are still there. Demand for customs duty concessions is also there," the official said, adding negotiations are going on between the two countries to resolve the differences in both goods and services sectors.