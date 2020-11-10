'Rupee's stability amidst Covid comforting, puzzling'

Rupee's stability amidst Covid-19 pandemic comforting, puzzling: Crisil

The rupee depreciated initially, but has since recovered to the level of 74 against the dollar and is in the league of stable currencies

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 10 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 22:53 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Rupee's stability during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has roiled economies across the world, is both comforting and 'puzzling', the research arm of domestic credit ratings agency Crisil said on Tuesday.

The rupee depreciated initially, but has since recovered to the level of 74 against the dollar and is in the league of stable currencies and better performing than all the BRICS currencies, except China, it said.

It attributed the strong show to surplus current account balance, robust foreign flows, high forex reserves, low proportion of short-term debt and weakening tendency of the US dollar.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rupee
Indian economy
Crisil

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 