Russia to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan

Russia to evacuate over 500 citizens from Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 25 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 11:50 ist
Evacuation continues at Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia will use four military transport aircraft to evacuate more than 500 citizens from Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Defence Ministry.

"On August 25, by order from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defence Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu organised the evacuation by military transport aircraft of over 500 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) and Ukraine from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Interfax cited the ministry's statement.

Russia
World news
Kabul
Afghanistan
Taliban

