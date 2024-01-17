Russian crude faces delivery hurdles in India as sanctions bite

By Rakesh Sharma

Russian crude oil tankers are facing some issues in delivering cargoes at Indian ports due to the enforcement of the price cap by the Group of Seven nations and challenges with shipping, the South Asian country’s Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said Tuesday.

“In the Russian case, it is a question of price cap, and it is also a question of some of their shipping entities coming under adverse notice of others,” Puri said at Bloomberg House in Davos in response to a question on why Russian crude cargoes are stuck at Indian ports.

“When Russian prices don’t conform, we buy from Iraq, the UAE, Saudi Arabia,” Puri said in an interview with Haslinda Amin.

Last month, the US tightened enforcement of the G-7’s Rs 4,987 ($60) price cap by sanctioning several traders of Russian oil.

The price cap is designed to limit Russia’s revenues from oil exports, denying it funds for the war in Ukraine, while ensuring the global economy remains well supplied.