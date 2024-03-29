Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for FTX fraud

After he was convicted, Bankman-Fried's lawyers and family embarked on a long-shot campaign to secure a lenient sentence and rewrite the public narrative about FTX's failure. In a sentencing memo, Marc Mukasey, one of the defense lawyers, argued that Bankman-Fried had sometimes behaved strangely on the stand because he was autistic. He also cited the mogul's charitable initiatives, arguing that FTX was supposed to be a force for good in the world.