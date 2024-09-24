Sebi mandates UPI for public issue applications of debt securities

New Delhi: To streamline the application process for public issues of debt securities, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked individual investors applying for amounts up to Rs 5 lakh through intermediaries to use only UPI to block funds.

Further, investors will continue to have the choice of availing other methods like applying through Self-Certified Syndicate Banks or the stock exchange platform for making applications, Sebi said in its circular.

These provisions will apply to public issues of debt securities starting from November 1.