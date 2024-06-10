Sebi proposes stricter norms for inclusion of derivative trading on individual stocks

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday proposed stricter norms for the entry of individual stocks in the derivatives segment.

The new proposal would weed out stocks with consistently low turnover from the Futures & Option (F&O) segment of the bourses.

"Without sufficient depth in the underlying cash market and appropriate position limits around leveraged derivatives, there can be higher risks of market manipulation, increased volatility, and compromised investor protection," Sebi said in its consultation paper.

Given all this, there is a need for Sebi to ensure that only high-quality stocks in terms of size, liquidity, and market depth are available in the derivatives segment.

In line with this, the extant market parameters for eligibility in the derivatives segment need to be readjusted to keep pace with the evolving market conditions, it added.