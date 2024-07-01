Sebi warns public against dealing in properties of HBN Dairies & Allied

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has cautioned the public against dealing in any property belonging to HBN Dairies & Allied Ltd.

The warning came after the Supreme Court in its order dated May 14, 2024, authorised the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), to sell the assets of HBN Dairies & Allied Ltd (HBN) with the active involvement of the liquidator.

The sale is to be completed before the next hearing on September 9.