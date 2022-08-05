Sensex, Nifty open in green ahead of RBI MPC outcome

Sensex, Nifty open in green ahead of RBI MPC outcome

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 09:48 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Friday climbed 227.89 points to 58,526.69 in the early trade, while Nifty advanced 64.35 points to 17,446.35.

All eyes are on the RBI policy rate hike today. Experts expect the central bank to hike the policy rates for the third consecutive time to check inflation. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10:00 am. 

More to follow...

