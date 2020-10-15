Sensex sheds 700 points, Nifty below 11,800

Sensex plunges 700 points, Nifty below 11,800

The uncertainty surrounding the vaccine trials have also added to the market worries

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2020, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 14:15 ist
The market is tanking due to a mix of global domestic cues. Credit: PTI Photo

Broad-based S&P BSE Sensex plunged 670 points or 1.66% led by selloff in financials and IT stocks and it was trading at 40,080.28. 

NSE Nifty 50 index stood 11,783.20, down 187 points at 1:52 pm.

At the time of filing this copy, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Infosys, were trading between 2.60 per cent and 3.76 per cent lower. They were among the worst-hit stocks on Nifty50.

The market is tanking due to a mix of global domestic cues. On the global front, both equity and commodity markets have been negative since yesterday, as investors lost hopes after Treasury Secretary dampened expectations of reaching a US fiscal stimulus before the presidential election in November. On the domestic front, Moody's has called India's fiscal position very weak, adding to the selloff. Also, markets are witnessing profit booking in some of the heavyweight companies, leading to a crash in indices.

The uncertainty surrounding the vaccine trials have also added to the market worries.

Tech stocks are worst hit as of now with Nifty IT crashing by 3.35%. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
NSE
BSE
Markets

What's Brewing

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

Making every chirp count

Making every chirp count

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India’s Nobel Prize drought

India’s Nobel Prize drought

 