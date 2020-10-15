Sensex plunges 700 points, Nifty below 11,800

Broad-based S&P BSE Sensex plunged 670 points or 1.66% led by selloff in financials and IT stocks and it was trading at 40,080.28.

NSE Nifty 50 index stood 11,783.20, down 187 points at 1:52 pm.

At the time of filing this copy, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Infosys, were trading between 2.60 per cent and 3.76 per cent lower. They were among the worst-hit stocks on Nifty50.

The market is tanking due to a mix of global domestic cues. On the global front, both equity and commodity markets have been negative since yesterday, as investors lost hopes after Treasury Secretary dampened expectations of reaching a US fiscal stimulus before the presidential election in November. On the domestic front, Moody's has called India's fiscal position very weak, adding to the selloff. Also, markets are witnessing profit booking in some of the heavyweight companies, leading to a crash in indices.

The uncertainty surrounding the vaccine trials have also added to the market worries.

Tech stocks are worst hit as of now with Nifty IT crashing by 3.35%.