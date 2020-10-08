Sensex reclaims 40,000-mark after 225 days; closes at 7.5 month-high

The 30-share benchmark index BSE Sensex has closed at its highest in over seven and a half months as it reclaimed the 40,000-mark for the first time in 225 days amid global liquidity continuing to propel equities.

BSE opened at 40,204.32, 325.37 points higher (+0.82%). At the time of filing this copy, Sensex was trading 387.70 points higher.

The rally in the markets continued through the day, with Sensex up by 590 points in the intraday trade.

However, in the afternoon, the markets witnessed a bit of sell-off, with Sensex closing at 40,182.67, up 303.72 points (+0.76%).

Similarly broader index, 50-share NSE Nifty opened at 11,834.60, up 95.75 points (0.82%). During the intraday trade, Nifty50 had scaled past 111,900-mark.

The last time Sensex had traded above 40,000-mark was in the intraday trade on February 26, 2020. However, in the March Meltdown, over the next 18 days, till March 23, the Sensex tanked by 36%, as fears of Covid-19 crippling the world economy gripped the world market.

However, BSE Sensex is still trading 5% below its life high of 42,273.87.

The rally in the markets was led by the IT stocks, with TCS being the biggest gainers, closing up 3.24%.

Analysts say that markets have seen a lot of liquidity arising out of $6 trillion global stimulus packages being diverted to the equities. Backed by the foreign fund inflow, the rupee also gained 10 paise to close at 73.24 against the US dollar in the interbank forex market.