Shell agrees 95 mn euro payment over over 1970 spills

Oil giant Shell has agreed to pay around 95 million euros to communities in southern Nigeria over crude spills in 1970, the company and the community's lawyer said on Wednesday.

"The order for the payment of N45.9 bln ($111 million, 94.9 million euros) to the claimants is for full and final satisfaction of the judgement," a local spokesman for Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria said.

Lawyer Lucius Nwosa, representing the Ejama-Ebubu community in Rivers State, confirmed the decision.