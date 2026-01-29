<p>New Delhi,: Silver prices extended their blistering rally on Thursday, soaring 6 per cent to cross the Rs 4 lakh per kilogram-mark, while gold scaled a lifetime high of Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams, tracking record gains in the global markets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.</p>.<p>Extending the gains for the fifth straight day, silver futures for March delivery surged by Rs 24,434, or 6.34 per cent, to a new record of Rs 4,09,800 per kilogram.</p>.<p>In the last five trading sessions, the white metal had surged Rs 91,308, or nearly 29 per cent, from Rs 3,18,492 per kg (closing price) recorded on January 21.</p>.Silver prices breach Rs 4 lakh per kg mark in futures trade amid strong global cues.<p>The rally in silver prices has been swift, with the white metal climbing from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh within just eight trading days.</p>.<p>This year, the white metal has delivered a staggering return of 74 per cent.</p>.<p>Gold futures too joined the rally, with the February delivery appreciated by Rs 14,864, or nearly 9 per cent, to scale a record high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams.</p>.<p>The April contract for the yellow precious metal jumped Rs 15,943, or 9 per cent, to hit a fresh record of Rs 1,93,096 per 10 grams.</p>.Economic Survey 2026: Gold, silver prices to remain elevated amid global uncertainties.<p>"Gold's surge beyond USD 5,600 (Rs 1,80,000 per 10 grams) and silver's breakout above Rs 4,00,000 per kg reflect a deepening macro and geopolitical risk premium rather than short-term speculation," Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.</p>.<p>In the international market, the upswing in bullion prices was even more striking, with gold futures on the Comex surpassing the crucial USD 5,600 per ounce-mark for the first time.</p>.<p>In the intraday trade, the metal for April delivery gained USD 286.6, or 5.4 per cent, to scale a fresh peak of USD 5,626.8 per ounce.</p>.<p>Silver futures on the Comex also crossed the USD 120 per ounce mark for the first time in overseas trade.</p>.<p>The white metal for March delivery rose USD 7.03, or 6.2 per cent, to hit a record of USD 120.56 per ounce.</p>.<p>"Silver extended its blistering rally and cracked USD 120 on strong momentum and tight supply conditions," Manav Modi Commodities Analyst Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to return to negotiations on its nuclear programme, and warned that any future US military action would be far more severe.</p>.<p>Later, Iran responded sharply and threatened retaliation against the US, Israel, and their allies, adding another layer of market anxiety.</p>.<p>"This exchange has heightened fears of a broader regional escalation in the Middle East, reinforcing risk-off sentiment across global markets and strengthening safe-haven demand for assets such as gold and silver," she said. </p>