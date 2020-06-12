SoftBank bought back over $600 mn of own shares in May

SoftBank bought back over $600 mn of own shares in May

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jun 12 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 14:41 ist

SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday it spent 61 billion yen ($570 million) buying back its shares in May, as part of a record 2.5 trillion yen repurchase programme to support its share price in volatile markets.

That takes SoftBank's total spending on buybacks since announcing the programme in March to 311 billion yen, backed by a massive asset sale programme as CEO Masayoshi Son, buffeted by underperformance at his technology investments, takes steps to stabilise the group.

The buyback programme has caused jitters at credit rating agencies, with S&P Global Ratings saying on Thursday it puts SoftBank's financial rigour in question.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
SoftBank Group

What's Brewing

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman

Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman

Black Lives Matter protests: where next?

Black Lives Matter protests: where next?

Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?

Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

 