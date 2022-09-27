You can soon switch between FB & Insta accounts easily

Soon, you'll be able to easily switch between Facebook and Instagram accounts

The company said that users could get notifications for both platforms in one place if they choose to add them to the same Accounts Center

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 27 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 16:48 ist
In this file photo taken on March 22, 2018 This photo illustration taken on March 22, 2018 shows apps for Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and other social networks on a smartphone in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo

Meta announced that it is testing new ways for people to more easily switch between and create new accounts and profiles on Facebook and Instagram globally for iOS, Android and web users.

The company said that users could get notifications for both platforms in one place if they choose to add them to the same Accounts Center.

"Today, we are introducing new features that will make it easier for people on Facebook and Instagram to access, create and navigate between multiple accounts and profiles," the company said in a blogpost.

Users will now also be able to create an account with their existing Facebook or Instagram login and use it to sign up for additional accounts and profiles.

"We know that many people use more than one of our apps to pursue different interests, reach a broader audience or share different aspects of who they are with different groups of people," the company said.

"With that in mind, we are simplifying the process of creating and switching between accounts and profiles," it added.

The company said it is also introducing a new account registration and login flow that will enable people to more easily log in and create new accounts across Facebook and Instagram.

People new to their products can create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that account to sign up for additional ones.

And people who have both a Facebook and an Instagram account can now easily use login information from one app to access the other, as long as their accounts are in the same Accounts Center.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meta
Facebook
Instagram
Business News
Social media

What's Brewing

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death for spelling error

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death for spelling error

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

No time to be making enemies

No time to be making enemies

 