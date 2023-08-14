SpiceJet back in black; posts Rs 205 crore profit in June quarter

Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd swung back into black during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 after registering losses in the previous quarter as the cash-strapped airline announced the earnings for the two quarters together on August 14.

The Gurugram-based airline reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 197.64 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year in which the airline had incurred a net loss of Rs 783.72 crore. On a standalone basis, PAT (Profit After Tax) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 205 crore which is reportedly the highest quarterly profit in four years.

It reported a net loss of Rs 6.20 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) against a loss of Rs 485 crore in the same quarter last year.