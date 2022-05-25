SpiceJet faces ransomware attack, flight operations normal now

Morning flights of budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday were affected as its systems suffered an attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday night.

The company informed about the issue on its official Twitter handle and updated that the situation has been 'contained and rectified' and the 'flights are operating normally now'.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," SpiceJet said in a tweet.