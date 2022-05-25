SpiceJet faces ransomware attack, flight ops normal now

SpiceJet faces ransomware attack, flight operations normal now

The company informed about the issue on its official Twitter handle

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2022, 10:36 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 10:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Morning flights of budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday were affected as its systems suffered an attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday night.

The company informed about the issue on its official Twitter handle and updated that the situation has been 'contained and rectified' and the 'flights are operating normally now'.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," SpiceJet said in a tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ransomware
Spicejet
India News

What's Brewing

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 