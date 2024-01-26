Spotlight on modernising agriculture, manufacturing: FM Sitharaman

“I will just give you a random example – India is the fastest growing (economy), every sector of India is moving fast, the stock market is doing very well, companies that are listed, whose accounts are available for public to view, are doing well, higher dividends are being given. But, in spite of that, the narrative would be 'Indian economy is not very well, it is sick, there are some sectors which are suffering, there is a K-shaped recovery'. Hang on,” she said.