Sun Pharma to acquire remaining 21.52% shares of Israel-based Taro Pharma for Rs 2,892 crore

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said it will acquire the remaining 21.52 per cent stake in Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries for Rs 2,891.76 crore, enabling the merger of the two entities.

The acquisition of 8,086,818 shares (21.52 per cent) will be at the cost of Rs 2,891.76 crore, Sun Pharma said.

The Mumbai-based drug major has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro for $43 (Rs 3,575.9) per share in cash without interest, as per the definitive merger agreement.

Sun Pharma already owns a 78.48 per cent stake in Taro.

"Over the years, with Sun Pharma's strategic interventions, Taro has remained a key player in the generic dermatology market in a challenging environment," Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said in a statement.