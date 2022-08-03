After Motorola, OnePlus cancels product launch in China

Lenovo-owned Motorola was supposed to unveil two new premium phones Edge X30 Pro along with the Razr3 foldable phone in China. But, for reasons unknown the company canceled the event.

Now, OnePlus, just hours before the programme, has announced to defer the OnePlus Ace Pro launch in Beijing.

Again, this too is shrouded in mystery, as the company has not revealed any specific reason for the cancellation of the event.

Speculations are rife that heightened US-China geo-political tension, may have caused the companies to defer the events. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday(August 2) visited Taiwan, which China claims to be its territory. Pelosi is slated to leave Taiwan later today (August 3) after the lunch the President Tsai Ing-wen.

In retaliation, China has announced to conduct a military drill around the Taiwan Strait from August 4.

However, the global OnePlus 10T launch, which is scheduled ) in New York City, later today at 10:00 ET (7:30 pm IST) will go ahead as planned.

OnePlus Ace Pro is said to be the Chinese local version of the OnePlus 10T. It will have the same design and hardware but will run ColorOS instead of OxygenOS.

It is said to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13, up to 16GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W charger ( can fully charge up from zero to 100 per cent under 20 minutes).

It will feature a triple-camera module-- 50MP main sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro sensor-- with LED flash on the back and a 16MP camera on the front.

