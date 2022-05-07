Airtel broadband back after suffering major outage in India

Airtel broadband services that suffered a major nationwide outage which left millions of users without internet on both mobile and desktop for more than two hours were later fixed.

According to website outage monitoring platform DownDetector.com, the outage which affected millions of users across the country started around 10.30 pm on Friday night and was resolved around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Airtel broadband went down for users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and other cities.

"Airtel Broadband not working in Delhi-NCR. Anyone else facing the issue?" tweeted one affected user.

A Pune user posted on Twitter in the middle of the night: "I am fed up with Airtel in Pune. Feels like I am in some village with no proper internet services".

"@airtelindia for the past 1 hr, I do not have internet access in my Airtel extreme, no connectivity in my call. God forbid if I face any emergency then what to do?" posted another Twitter user.

While 33 per cent of Airtel broadband users had no signal, 30 per cent had issues with mobile internet and 37 per cent faced total black out, according to Down Detector.

"@airtelindia Broadband and Mobile data is not working in Noida, Airtel services are Down," tweeted another user.