Airtel cellular service down in multiple cities in India

India's second-biggest cellular network service provider Airtel is facing service outage in multiple cities in India.

Several Airtel customers took to Twitter to complain about signal outages and were not able to make calls, browse the internet on the phone. Also, broadband internet services are also down in many parts of the country.

Yes, #Airtel was down for few minutes in Bengaluru — अमित सिंह 🇮🇳 (@amitsingh2203) February 11, 2022

No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend 😄 #Airtel #AirtelDown @airtelindia — Shubham Goel (@Shub_Goel) February 11, 2022

On the Downdetector website, the spike in Airtel network service outage began around 11:00 am today (February 11).

The heatmap shows multiple cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more facing the service outage.



Airtel service outage heatmap on Downdetector website (screen-grab)



DH reached out to Airtel for a response. Here's what the spokesperson said.

"Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers."

