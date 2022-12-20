Amazon brings Prime Gaming service to India

Amazon's Prime membership offers several incentives such as free music, movies, and TV series in addition to exclusive lightning deals on several ranges of products with the fastest possible delivery promise on its e-commerce app.

Now, the company is offering another valuable gaming service to Prime members. With this, users get access to popular titles such as Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. There is also League of Legends, DeathLoop, Quake, Electronics Arts' Madden 23, FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more.

Users can play the aforementioned games on phones, and computers (Windows and Macs) via Amazon Prime Gaming platforms. Also, those with existing accounts with gaming titles can link their user IDs to Amazon Prime Gaming account to get bonus features and other incentives.



Amazon Prime Gaming website (screen-grab)



This is a great value addition to the Prime Membership, which costs Rs 1,499 per annum. Amazon also offers a quarterly plan for Rs 459 and a monthly for Rs 179, very economical compared to any rival OTT (Over-The-Top) brands such as Hotstar, SonyLiv, and others.

This makes it more compelling for people to renew their subscriptions and also enticing for others to join the Prime team.

Even Netflix has begun offering gaming titles, but the library has very few and does not have any popular AAA titles offered by Amazon.

