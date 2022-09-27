Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best smart TV deals

Last week, Amazon launched the much-publicised Great Indian Festival sale on September 23. Prime members had one-day early access to the best offers on a wide range of products.

The company is offering up to 70 per cent discounts on top branded smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi, among others till this weekend.

Here are the top smart TV on offer on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (September 23-30):

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

It is available for Rs 80,000 against MRP Rs 1,39,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,040 discount. Also, Consumers with any bank credit/debit card claim an additional flat 2,500 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500).

It comes with 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speake, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase; DTS Digital Surround, Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160); Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz; 178 Degree wide viewing angle; X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR100, Google TV OS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

OnePlus 55-inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)

It is available for Rs 30,970 against MRP Rs 47,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,050 discount via exchange deal. And, customers with SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,500 off.

It comes with 30W speaker output, Co-tuned with Dynaudio, Dolby Audio; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz; Gamma Engine | HDR10+ certified, HDR10, HLG | MEMC | Bezel-less design; Android TV 10 OS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac ; 2x2 MIMO)) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Acer 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)

It is available for Rs 26,999 against MRP of Rs 40,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,050 discount via exchange deal.

It comes with 30 Watts Output | High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz | 1.07 Billion colours | Wide Colour Gamut+ | Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine | Dynamic Signal Calibration | HDR10+ with HLG | UHD Upscaling | Super Brightness | Micro Dimming | Blue Light Reduction | 178 degree Wide viewing angle; Android TV 11 OS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

It is available for Rs 45,999 against MRP Rs 59,999.

It comes with 30 Watts Output | High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) |4K Upscaler | AI Brightness Control | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz; AI ThinQ & WebOS 22; 3 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

It is available for Rs 30,999 against MRP Rs 59,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,050 discount via exchange deal. And, customers with SBI credit card can claim additional Rs 1,500 off.

It comes with 20 Watts Output | Powerful Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus | Q Symphony; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160p)|One Billion Colors | New Bezel-less Design | Supports HDR 10+ | PurColor | Mega Contarst | UHD Dimming | Auto Game Mode | Refresh Rate: 50Hz | OS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi--Fi and Bluetooth.

Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 (L50M6-RA) Black

It is available for Rs 28,999 against MRP Rs 44,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,040 discount.

It comes with 30 Watts audio output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass-through eARC, DTS-HD; Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Viewing angle: 178 Degree; Panel: 4K LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine; Android TV-based Patchwall, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac ; 2x2 MIMO)) and Bluetooth 5.0.

OnePlus 32-inch Y Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32 Y1S (Black)

It is available for Rs 12,999 against MRP of Rs 21,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,050 discount via an exchange offer. Customers with SBI credit card can claim 10 per cent extra off.

It comes with 20W speaker output; Display: HD Ready (1366x768p), Bezel-less Design; LED Panel; Anti-Aliasing; Gamma Engine; HDR10+, HDR10, HLG; Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Android TV 11 OS, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 1x Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

AmazonBasics 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV AB32E10SS (Black)

It is available for Rs 10,999 against MRP Rs 27,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,050 discount via exchange offer. Customers with SBI credit card can claim 10 per cent extra off.

It comes with 20W speakers tuned with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround; Display: HD Ready (1366x768p), A+ Grade LED panel, Refresh Rate: 60Hz | built-in Fire TV | Built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls; 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 1x Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.