Amazon Smart Plug review: Handy tool

Since the advent of smart speakers in India in 2017, the consumers have grown to like the convenience of getting latest news bytes, real-time weather, instant cricket match scores, listen to favourite songs with just voice commands. As years have passed by, the ecosystem of IoT (Internet-of-Things)-based house CCTV camera, Geysers, ACs with native support for smart assistant such as Amazon's Alexa are growing at a steady pace around the world, but it is a bit limited in India.

Now, Amazon India has brought its own branded Smart Plug that can make any household appliance can do task through Alexa-powered speakers.

Amazon Smart Plug flaunts a three-pin 6A socket (Input/output: 220–240 V~, 50/60 Hz, max. 6A) design with the trademark 'Smiling Arrow'. It also features an LED light indicator near the socket and an on/off button to the left side.

Users just have to plug it into the power switchboard and go to the Alexa app on their phone to detect and pair the device to the phone and also connect to the Wi-Fi of the house.

It took me less than five minutes to set up the Amazon Smart Plug.



The interesting thing about the Alexa app is that you can put a custom label to the plug for identification. For instance, I put the smart plug to switch that connects to the TV. Once done, I and other members of the family were able to control it with just voice commands. I just used to say- 'Hey Alexa, switch on the TV' and when we retire for the night, just says 'Hey Alexa, Switch off the TV' or turn off via my mobile on the Alexa app.

Also, users can set-up routine as well. On a particular time, you can turn off the TV. For instance, if you allow young children to watch between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm and they refuse to turn off the TV, you can set the time and it will automatically go off at that particular time slot. This will be good fun for parents, but sadly the kids these days are smart to figure that out soon.

It's not just TV, users can do this to other appliances such as aquarium filters, festival lights on the balcony or roof and other use-cases. The Smart Plug offers so much convenience, but have to note, it does make us lazy.



An interesting aspect of the Amazon Smart Plug is that it is made with the Indian market and consumer behaviour in mind. It has smart retention feature, wherein the plug will ensure appliances go back to their last state (on/off) in case of power outages and resumption. This is a common issue in semi-urban areas and most parts of non-perennial river states such as Karnataka, where most often than not, the electricity companies conduct scheduled and unscheduled load shedding during the peak summer season for lack of water flow in hydro-electric power stations.

Final thoughts:

For a price tag of Rs 1,999 and the features it offers, Amazon Smart Plug is a compelling buy. Consumers can place it at any place in the house such as a garage, living room or bedroom to turn on the TV, or control aquarium's filter motor or festival lights on the roof or balcony grill with just voice commands or on the mobile phone app.

