Amazon to host Great Indian Festival sale on this date

Last week, Walmart-owned Flipkart announced to host the Big Billion Days sale (October 16-21) in India, and now, arch-rival Amazon is confirmed to conduct a similar sale-- Great Indian Festival in the same timeline.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival will kick off on October 17. However, Prime members, like always get access to exclusive deals one day early on October 16.

More than 6.5 lakh Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), one lakh plus local shops, and Kiranas (grocery stores) across 100 cities are participating in the Great Indian Festival sale. There will be four crore plus products in the offing for customers on Amazon.in.

During the sale more 900 products ranging from phones, smart TVs, home & kitchen appliances are expected to exclusively launch on the Amazon India website.

Additionally, the company is promising up to 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards; no-Cost EMI on credit and debit cards.

There will also be lucrative exchange offers and consumers can win daily shopping rewards worth Rs 10,000 on Amazon Pay.



Apple iPhone 11 to be offered for less than Rs 50,000. Credit: Amazon India mobile app



Also, as per the latest teaser Amazon has confirmed to offer Apple iPhone 11 for less than Rs 50,000 against the MRP Rs 68,300. Also, the upcoming OnePlus 8T, which is slated to make its global debut on October 14 will be available exclusively on Amazon.

“This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.

