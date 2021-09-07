Apple confirms to host special fall event next week

Cupertino-based technology major Apple has announced to host a special fall event next week.

Like the previous year, it is an online-only programme. Apple event is scheduled to start at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 pm OST) on September 14 at the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, 1 Infinite Loop HQ, Cupertino.

Apple will webcast the event on its website apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the official YouTube channel on coming Tuesday.

Apple September 2021 fall event: Here's what to expect

In 2020, Apple announced just the iPads (Air 4, generic iPad 8th) along with the Watch Series 6 and a services-related launch such as Apple One, Fitness+, and more. There were no new iPhones, as the company was faced with supply constraints caused by Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns around the world. However, it was announced a month later in October.

This time, Apple has ensured there were no production delays as such. It is expected to announce the successor of the iPhone 12, new AirPods, and unveil the Watch Series 7 with an all-new design language and new health trackers.

Apple iPhone 13 is expected to retain the flat frame design but will come with a new Apple A15 Bionic chipset and improved camera hardware.

