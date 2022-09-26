Apple Diwali 2022 Offer: iPhones, Macs and more get lucrative discounts

Last week we saw Amazon and Flipkart unveil their festive promotional sale campaigns— Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days— in India. Now, Cupertino-based technology major has launched pre-Diwali festive offers on its official online store.

Apple in collaboration with HDFC and American Express is offering seven per cent (up to Rs 7,000) discount on all Apple product categories. However, the purchase value of one or multiple devices has to be via credit minimum of Rs 41,900. The company also offers lucrative no-cost EMI plans on other bank cards too.

If the customers like to buy a new iPhone and choose to trade in their old smartphones, they are entitled to get instant credit, which further reduces the price of the handset.

Also, those who like to buy new iPads, Apple Pencil Stylus, or AirPods, get the option to engrave emojis, numbers, special characters, names, and words in English and seven regional languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Telugu. Apple’s engraving service is free in India.

The company is also offering customised configurations in terms of RAM storage, and application software for Macs on the Apple online store.

Another notable aspect of the official online store is that users can seek the help of Apple Specialist, a customer care service that offers customers choose the best device configuration for their needs and budget range. The Apple festive offer starts on September 26 and concludes on October 24.

And, the iPhone maker also hosts Today at Apple virtual sessions online covering a wide range of topics such as photo/ video editing, music, coding, art, design, and more. Depending on the Covid-safety protocol and situation in local regions, the company also hosts physical sessions at Apple Stores.

They are hosted by Apple’s creative professionals, and also, on special occasions, Apple also invites world-renowned artists, photographers, and musicians, to make the best use of Apple products.

Early next month, renowned Punjabi artist Keerat Kaur will teach Apple iPad owners how to make their Diwali festive photos into artwork with colour, characters, motifs, and more with Procreate app.

