Apple invests $430 million for iPhone 14's satellite connectivity feature

In September, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series with two potential live-saving features-- Crash Detection and SOS Emergency Help via satellite. While the former is already live on the new iPhones, the latter is expected to be activated in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the launch, Apple has shared detailed information on how much it is investing in the new safety feature and how it plans to offer an effective customer care service.

Apple is pumping a whopping $450 million (approx. Rs 3,636.63 crore) dollars through the company's Advanced Manufacturing Fund. Most of it is being passed on to service partner Globalstar, headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, US in addition to building infrastructure for ground stations to attend emergency calls.



Globalstar's ground stations. Credit: Apple



“Emergency SOS via satellite is a perfect example of how American ingenuity and technology can save lives. We are proud this service is enabled by leading US companies, and that our users can explore off-the-grid areas knowing they are still within reach of emergency services if they are in need,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

For the iPhone 14 series to establish a direct connection with the Globalstar satellite, the service will make use of the spectrum in L and S bands specially designated for mobile satellite services by ITU Radio Regulations.

For instance, when an iPhone user makes an Emergency SOS via satellite request, the message is received by one of Globalstar’s 24 satellites in low-earth orbit traveling at speeds of approximately 16,000 mph.

The satellite then passes the message down to custom ground stations located at key points all over the world.



Apple Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. Credit: Apple



The iPhone 14 (or 14 Pro) owner can send either text or launch their Find My app to share their location via satellite when there is no cellular and Wi-Fi connection.

Once the message is received, the Globalstar outstation responder pushes the notification to the nearest emergency services that can dispatch help, or a relay center with Apple-trained emergency specialists if local emergency services cannot receive text messages.

It should be noted that the ground stations use new high-power antennas designed and manufactured specifically for Apple by Cobham Satcom in Concord, California.

Apple will release a software update to iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models to enable the Emergency SOS Help via satellite feature and initially, it will be available in Canada and US including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

