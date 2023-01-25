Apple iPad: Tips and tricks to improve your productivity

Since the launch of the first generation Apple iPad series in 2010, it continues to be the go-to tablet for most consumers around the world. Now, it has a wide range of iPad models in different screen sizes and processing capabilities, catering to different price segments. Yes, Android-based rival brands have released tablets in the market, but most of them are just not as capable as the iPad in terms of smooth performance and battery life.

With the introduction of Apple Pencil in 2015 and the shift from iOS to iPadOS in 2019 (with v13.0), iPads have become even more versatile. It is not only a great medium for e-commerce shopping, reading e-books, and entertainment consumption, but also a capable tool to get work done in terms of creating presentations, school projects, and video editing too.

However, there are many features, which very few know, that can help increase their productivity on iPads. Here are some value-added features you should about the iPad.

Collaboration in the Messages app

With the iPad, users can seamlessly share their projects done on apps such as keynotes, Reminders, Notes, and Safari, with multiple people with less hassle. Just tap on the share button in apps like Notes, Reminders, Keynote, and Safari and send an invitation to collaborate via Messages. Everyone on the thread will automatically be added to the document, spreadsheet, or project.

Also, once shared, the user gets notified when someone makes an edit. You can see the activity updates at the top of the Messages thread.

Safari browser

Here, users can create 'Shared Tab Groups'. This allows users to share and collaborate on a project with other classmates. Anyone in the group can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.

He/she can expand the Tab Groups in the sidebar to see a list of the tabs, making it easier to see which ones they have opened. Click the > next to Tab Groups and sections in the sidebar to see a vertical list of your tabs

It should be noted that Safari supports passkeys, an advanced user authentication system that can’t be phished or leaked. This is safer and easier to use than passwords. As of now, it is available on select websites such as Kayak.com, DocuSign.com, and Robinhood.com

Notes app

Over the years, Apple has added several new value-added features to the Notes app which are better utilised on iPads. With the Notes app, users can organise each note in particular folders and can pin the important notes to the top of the notes list for easy access.

To create a folder: Open the Notes app >> tap on the folder icon (if you have more than one account, please choose one) >> select a new folder and type the name

To create a subfolder: Touch and hold a folder>> then drag it onto another folder.

To pin an important note to the top of the notes list, touch and hold the note, then tap Pin Note. Or swipe right on the note, then tap the pin.

Quick Note:

It is the fastest way to take notes and an easy way to take notes anywhere outside the app, and you can even add links from apps and websites to provide context.

--In the recently released iPadOS 15.2, iPad users can easily open the Note. With just a swipe from the lower left or lower right corner of the screen.

--Even if you are surfing on Safari, you can pull the Quick Note anywhere in the system to jot down a thought. Users can also add links from an app or website to create context. With the account sync feature, all the new notes added on an iPad, instantly get updated or added to the Notes app on the iPhone and Mac, too.

--- If your notes have sensitive information, you can lock them with a password or biometric-based FaceID or TouchID. The particular locked note is fully encrypted and no one can access it not even the government agency or Apple too.

--- Users can turn their handwritten notes to neater written notes with a simple tap on the option 'Straighten'.

Just select the Handwriting tool (to the left of the pen), and tap 'Straighten' to convert it to neat readable words.

--- To find tools, just scroll right in the pencil tool pallet to find the pencil, fountain, and watercolor tools.

--- With Scribble, users can handwrite in any text field and have the writing converted into typed text in real time. If you are writing in a darkened field, Scribble will automatically appear in light text so you can always view your writing clearly. Thanks to on-device machine learning capability, the handwriting will be converted into typed text right. Transcription happens on the device and this means, all writing stays private

--- To easily find the long forgotten notes, always ensure to tag a note using the # symbol and a keyword. This will help in finding it later in the Tag Browser.

— With the Activity view, users can see what others have added to the shared note. They can even notify members by just typing or handwriting an @ sign and their name anywhere in the note to notify them of important updates and link them back to the note.

— With the Shape recognition feature, users will be able to draw geometrically perfect lines, arcs, and shapes, including hearts, stars, and arrows. Users can simply start drawing and pause slightly at the end, and the imperfect shape will transform into a perfect one and the same angle and size as your original drawing



Apple iPadOS 16 comes with the Freeform feature.



Freeform app

Apple introduced the Freeform app with the iOS 16.2 update in December. With this, users can host group video conferences and host project meetings with a presentation-sharing feature.

Here, all the invitees can brainstorm with colleagues, share a link, and start working together instantly. As others add their thoughts, users can see changes on the canvas in real-time, on all supported, as it can be synced with iCloud. Also, the previously used app will be visible right behind the one users are currently working on. This way, the users don’t lose track of their work.

--Also, users can drop an image on a shape to automatically mask the image with that shape.

--Freeform app also allows users to break shapes even 3D, such as globes and maps to form more complex geometries.

-- Users can lock content in place on a board as a frame of reference while people sketch or take notes around it. For instance, a cricket coach can make of this feature, to explain some scenarios of player placements on the field for a particular batsman.

— On the Freeform app, users can add any media files on to a project board. It can be previewed in line with a double tap. Users can even play multiple video files at the same time to create a dynamic view.

— If the user wants to hide the dot grid on the canvas, he/she can tap the Zoom controller in the bottom right and Hide Grid.

— The built-in alignment guides make it easy for the user to arrange assets uniformly and keep things looking good

— If you want to save your board as a PDF, tap the document menu > Export as PDF.

— To use your Apple Pencil to select, rather than draw, go to Settings > Freeform > Apple Pencil > Select and Scroll

