Apple iPhone 12 shipments breach 100 million milestone in record time

Apple launched the four new iPhone 12 series models in October 2020, one month late compared to previous years. Due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown in several regions around the world, production got staggered.

Despite coming late to the market, Apple has beaten market expectations with iPhone 12 series, as it has breached 100 million unit shipments around the world by the end of April 2021, reported Counterpoint.

Apple managed to achieve the feat in seven months. It should be noted that the predecessor iPhone 11 took nine months to reach that milestone. The addition of 5G capability and a full OLED screen attracted customers to the iPhone 12 series.

"The series was able to achieve this feat in the seventh month after its launch, which is two months earlier than the iPhone 11 series and almost the same as the iPhone 6 series that helped Apple achieve its first volume super-cycle at the cusp of 4G transition. With the iPhone 12 series, Apple has achieved another volume super-cycle after six generations of iPhones and at the cusp of 5G transition," said Varun Mishra, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research

The share of the Pro Max version in the iPhone 12 series sales is said to be 29%.

Despite Apple not offering charging adapter and headphones, consumers preferred to buy it, especially in the US, which contributed to 40% of the global iPhone 12 Pro Max sales till April.

