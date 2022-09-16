Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, Watch Series 8, SE goes on sale in India

Last week, Apple unveiled the new line of iPhone 14 along with Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, SE series and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).

Now, some of the newly launched models such as iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will be available for sale from today (September 16) in India.

Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro sports a new Super Retina XDR OLED display with an Always-On display. Also, supports 2,000 nits brightness, the best in the industry. It also boasts a 48MP main camera, the biggest upgrade for iPhones to date. Other firsts include Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Dynamic Island feature, an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities. It features a surgery-grade stainless steel frame and inside, it is by powered A16 Bionic, which is touted to be the most powerful chipset in a phone in the industry and promises to deliver faster performance, and efficient power utilisation to ensure longer battery life.



Apple iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island display feature



The new models will be available in four colours- deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. They will come four storage---128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with prices starting at Rs 129900 for iPhone 14 Pro and Rs 1,39,900 for iPhone 14 Pro Max.

On the other hand, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 features a new dual-camera system, Crash Detection, a smartphone industry-first safety service with Emergency SOS via satellite, the best battery life on iPhone, aerospace-grade aluminium rails, and feature A15 Bionic chipset. It will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities with prices starting at Rs 79,900.



The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Credit: Apple



It should be noted that the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale on October 7.

Apple’s new Watch Series 8 for GPS and Cellular models, the prices start at Rs 45,900 and Rs 55,900, respectively.



The new Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra and Watch SE (2nd Gen). Credit: Apple



The new Watch SE (2nd Gen) features a bigger display with thin bezels and supports 1,000 nits brightness. It is protected by the Ion-X front class. Inside, it houses top-of-the-line S8 SiP (System-in-Package) same as in all newly launched Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

It also comes with high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notifications, irregular heart rate rhythm notifications, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection in addition to regular fall detection.

The Watch Series 8 sports an edge-to-edge screen, support the Always-on-Display feature, 1,000 nits brightness, water resistance up to 50 metres depth and IP6X dust resistant certification. It comes in aluminium and stainless cases in two sizes— 41mm and 45mm. It offers 18 hours of battery life under normal usage. With low battery mode, it can last for 36 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra (Rs 89,900) is scheduled to hit stores next week on September 23.

It should be noted that Apple is offering discounts on its official online. Prospective buyers can claim up to Rs 6000 instant savings on orders over Rs 54900 with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Furthermore, there are No Cost EMI plans with credit cards from most leading banks for 3 or 6 months. Avail of special instant savings with select banking partners. And, there is exchange offers too, buyers can trade in their current smartphone for instant credit.

