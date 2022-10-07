Apple iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale in India

Almost a month after the unveiling, the iPhone 14 Plus is finally up for grabs in India.

The iPhone 14 Plus sports the same design language as the regular model but comes with bigger dimensions and a large battery.

It flaunts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, True Tone technology with Ceramic Shield and the case is made of aerospace-grade aluminium. It support up to 1,200 nits brightness

Also, it comes with IP68 rating, meaning the device can sustain water pressure up to six metres for close to 30 minutes.

Inside, it houses Apple 15 Bionic seen in the iPhone 13 Pro series. The chipset comes with 5-core GPU, 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

It should be noted that the regular iPhone 13 model had 4-core GPU, 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

The iPhone 14 Plus features improved-dual 12MP cameras— wide-angle (f/1.5) + ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.4) with 2X optical zoom out, 5X digital zoom, support sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, True Tone flash, photonics engine to deliver better low-light imaging, deep fusion, smart HDR 4 for photos, night mode, photographic styles, cinematic mode, up to 4K video recording (at 24 fps: frames per second, 25fps, 30fps or 60fps) and there is action mode, Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps. Also, they support Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono).

On the front, it features 12MP TrueDepth camera (f/1.9) on the front with Retina Flash, Retina Flash, and Face ID and support most of the features including portrait mode mentioned for the dual primary cameras.

Two new features coming in the iPhone 14 series is the Crash Detection and SOS emergency help via Satellite.

Once triggered, Crash detection feature will automatically dial emergency service for speedy help.

With satellite connectivity, users with no cellular network connectivity, still be able to make calls or send geolocation details to the emergency center manned by Apple-trained staff to initiate rescue efforts faster.

It is available in five colours— blue, purple, midnight black, starlight and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple is offering the iPhone 14 Plus in three storage options --- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB— for Rs 89,900, Rs 99,900, and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.