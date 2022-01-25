Apple kicks off ‘Shot on iPhone’ 2022 campaign

It’s been a little over three months since Apple pulled the wraps off the new generation iPhone 13 series. The key improvements we see in the new models are extended battery life and extraordinary photography hardware.

We were particularly in awe of the macro photos taken through iPhone 13 Pro (& Pro Max). You can see the sample photos on social media platforms.

And, now, the Cupertino-based technology has launched the 2022 edition of the promotional photography campaign-'#ShotoniPhone’ and #iPhonemacrochallenge.

The company is inviting people to show off their creativity using the latest iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max with macro mode on. Interested contestants can post their pictures on Twitter and Instagram with the aforementioned hashtags.



The new lens design and autofocus capability on the Ultra-Wide camera, along with software integration, bring macro photography to iPhone. Credit: Apple



People can submit their entries from 6:01 a.m. PST (7:31 pm IST) on January 25 and the submission window closes at 11:59 p.m. PST on February 16 (1:29 pm IST February 17). You must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Contestants can send their entries through email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ Subject line must be: ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.’ Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app, or edited with third-party software.

Apple photography expert panel has ten members and interestingly, Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker, co-founder of commercial photography firm The House Of Pixel, is also one of the judges.

Others include Peter McKinnon (globally acclaimed photographer and YouTube creator), Paddy Chao ( winner of major international awards including NGC, Mobile Photography Awards, and more), Yik Keat Lee (urban photographer in Singapore), Anand Varma (National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photographer), Arem Duplessis (former design director of The New York Times Magazine), Billy Sorrentino (leads photographic experiences across all products with the Apple’s design team), Della Huuf (leads product management for Photos and Camera software at Apple), Kaiann Drance (vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing) and Pamela Chen (leads aesthetics and visual storytelling development for Apple’s camera and photos software team).

Even the smallest objects appear larger than life, magnified with a minimum focus distance of 2 centimetres. Credit: Apple



The expert panel will pick the top 10 best macro shots and the winning photos will be honored in the gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts. They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition, the company said.

