Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 with multiple bug fixes

Apple has released the new iOS 16.0.3 update to all eligible devices (iPhone 8 and newer models) around the world.

The new iOS 16.0.3 comes with fixes for a lot of bugs detected mostly on the iPhone 14 series. It will resolve the delayed or no delivery of incoming calls or app notifications. It also fixes low microphone volume during phone calls while connected CarPlay. Also, it will enable the camera app to launch faster or help users switch modes easily.

It will also stop the mail app crashes after receiving a malformed email. For other iPhones, iOS 16.0.3 fixes a security vulnerability wherein the device may get compromised when processing a malicious crafted email message and this may lead to a denial-of-service issue.

The iOS 16.03 firmware size varies with each device. For the new iPhone 14 Pro Max, the update comes in a massive 1.21GB size.



Apple iOS 16.0.3 update. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's the procedure on how to install the iOS 16 update onto your iPhone

Here's how to install the iOS 16 via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Here's how to manually install iOS16 through Apple iTunes via PCs

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

