Apple shuts offices, stores in China over Coronavirus outbreak

Amidst the reports of iPhone production taking a hit over the Coronavirus outbreak in China, the Cupertiono-based company has formally announced to temporarily close several of its establishments.

Close to 42 Apple Stores, corporate offices and contact centers in the mainland China will be shut till February 9. Whereas the online e-store will be open.

Apple press statement reads--

Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the Coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it. Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we're closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centes in mainland China through February 9. Apple's online stores in China remains open. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and we look forward to reopening our stores as soon as possible.

So far the death toll from Coronavirus has touched 361 and within the last 24 hours, there has been more than 2,829 people confirmed infections, thus bringing total to more than 17,205 in China.

On February 3, China started treating Coronavirus-infected people at the 1,000-bed 'Huoshenshan' (meaning fire god mountain) hospital in record eight days in Wuhan, the ground zero of the global public health emergency.

China is expected to complete much bigger hospital titled Leishenshan (meaning thunder god mountain) with 1,500 beds on February 5.

