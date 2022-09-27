Apple unlikely to host hardware event next month

Apple earlier in the month hosted the annual hardware fall event unveiling four new iPhone 14 models along with three Apple Watches and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).

The company did not reveal updates on new Macs or iPads. Speculations were rife that Apple would host another programme in October.

But, Mark Gurman popular for his most accurate predictions on Apple products has revealed that the Cupertino-based company may skip the event. Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter says that Apple is most likely to release a product launch press note.

The upcoming devices Mac minis (with M2 /M2 Pro chipset), 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (with M2 Pro and M2 Max), and 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros (with M2) are expected to be just iterative upgrade over predecessors with no major design changes.

The company has already showcased the M2 silicon series was unveiled during WWDC (World Wide Developer Conference) 2022 in June.

Read more | Apple unveils new M2-powered MacBook Pro, Air PCs

So, Apple may just drop in press notes to the media with price and availability details.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.