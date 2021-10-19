Apple unveils AirPods 3rd Gen, new HomePod mini colours, Music Voice plan

Technology major Apple pulled the wraps off the new AirPods 3rd gen during the virtual hardware event streaming straight from its Cupertino headquarters.

The new AirPods now boasts some of the key features of AirPods Max and Pro models including Adaptive EQ that tunes sound in real-time based on how AirPods fit in the user’s ear.

Its inward-facing microphone monitors for sound, and then Adaptive EQ, powered by computational audio, tunes the low and mid frequencies to account for what may be lost due to variances in fit.

Also, it supports spatial audio. Using advanced spatial audio algorithms, and by applying directional audio filters to subtly adjust the frequencies that each ear receives, the new AirPods can place sound all around the user.

With this, AirPods 3 users can feel a three-dimensional theatre-like experience, placing sound virtually anywhere in space, and with Dolby Atmos, users can also enjoy the multi-level experience with dynamic head tracking, so music, video, and even Group FaceTime calls feel more immersive compared to the previous iteration.



Key features of AirPods 3. Credit: Apple



It also features a new skin-detect sensor that can accurately discern if AirPods are in the ear or is in a pocket or on a table and pauses playback when removed.

Furthermore, to help with sound clarity, beam-forming microphones block out ambient noise. This comes in handy to offer the hands-free experience to call 'Siri' to perform tasks such as control volume or move tracks without having to move the hands.

Also, AirPods 3 promises to offer six hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case. Also, it has sweat-and-water-resistant coating.

Like the iPhone 13 series, the newly announced AirPods 3 and the packaging are made of environment-friendly materials. It features 100 percent recycled rare earth elements used in all magnets. The case also uses 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, and 100 percent recycled aluminium in the hinge. Even the retail package is made from responsibly sourced wood fiber.

The new AirPods (3rd generation) will be available for Rs 18,500 and customers can pre-order from apple.com/in/stores tarting today. It will be made available in stores from October 26 onwards.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) will be available at the new price of Rs 12,900. And the AirPods Pro now comes with a MagSafe Charging Case for the same price of Rs 24, 900.

Apple also unveiled new HomePod mini colour variants-- HomePod mini will be available in these new colours-- yellow, orange and blue in addition to white and grey options.

They have colour-matched details throughout, including the tinted touch surface, mesh fabric, volume icons, and woven power cable.

The 3.3-inch tall HomePod mini boasts Apple-designed acoustic waveguide to direct the flow of sound down and out toward the bottom of the speaker for an immersive 360-degree audio experience.

The three-microphone array is tuned to hear 'Hey Siri,' and a fourth inward-facing microphone help isolate sound coming from the speaker to improve voice detection when music is playing. Outside, it has a premium fabric finish.

Inside, the HomePod mini comes packed with an Apple S5 chip, an Apple-engineered full-range driver, a neodymium magnet, and a pair of force-canceling passive radiators, which enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.



The new HomePod mini colour options. Credit: Apple



It also comes equipped with advanced software to analyse the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time.

Also, the improved voice assistant Siri offers a more personalised experience for HomePod mini and iPhone users.

Also, HomePod mini has 99 per cent recycled rare earth elements, with the neodymium magnet in the speaker driver utilizing 100 percent recycled rare earth elements. The mesh fabric is made with more than 90 percent recycled plastic, and all of the packaging wood fibres are from responsibly managed forests or from recycled sources.

The new HomePod mini colour variants will be available starting in November for Rs 9,900.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Besides the hardware, Apple also announced a new Music Voice service plan. It is a low-tier plan and costs just Rs 49 per month in India.

To subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan, users just have to ask Siri on their device -- 'Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,'. Or, users can sign up through the Apple Music app.



Apple now offer low-tier Music service plan costing as low as Rs 49 per month in India. Credit: Apple



Once subscribed, users can request music be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay.

Users get access to Apple Music service’s catalog of 90 million songs; tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of brand new mood and activity playlists, personalised mixes, and genre stations; as well as the award-winning Apple Music Radio. However, you have to seek music only through Siri.