Apple unveils new M2-powered MacBook Pro, Air PCs

Besides the new software for its devices, Apple on Monday (June 6) unveiled the new line of M2-powered MacBook Air and Pro computers.

The M2 silicon houses an 8-core CPU, which promises significant upgrades in both performance and efficiency cores. It comes paired with the next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than the M1.

It promises 18 percent greater multithreaded performance than its predecessor, and yet consumes very little power, for creating music with layers of effects or applying complex filters to photos.

Compared with the latest 10-core PC laptop chip in the industry, the CPU in M2 provides nearly twice the performance at the same power level with less noise and consumes just a quarter of the power.



M2 is built using enhanced, second-generation 5-nanometer technology and consists of 20 billion transistors — 25 percent more than M1. Credit: Apple



M2 also features Apple’s next-generation GPU with up to 10 cores — two more than M1. Combined with a larger cache and higher memory bandwidth, the 10-core GPU delivers a big boost in graphics performance, bringing up to 25 percent higher graphics performance than M1 at the same power level, and up to 35 percent better performance at its max power.

Compared with the integrated graphics of the latest PC laptop chip, the GPU in M2 delivers 2.3x faster performance at the same power level and matches its peak performance using a fifth of the power.2 The higher performance per watt from M2 enables systems to have exceptional battery life, and run cool and quietly, even when playing graphics-intensive games or editing massive RAW images

M2 offers 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory, so it can handle even larger and more complex workloads with ease. It is designed to dramatically speed up video workflows.

It also comes packed with a next-generation media engine and a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encoding and decoding, so systems with M2 will be able to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before.

The new neural engine inside the M2 can process up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, 40 per cent more than M1. And the new image signal processor (ISP) delivers better image noise reduction.



The new MacBook Air (2022). Credit: Apple



The new MacBook Air (2022) comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, with a thin bezel border, and supports a peak brightness of 500 nits, 25 percent brighter than before. In addition, the new display now supports 1 billion colours, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

It also features a new 1080p FaceTime HD Camera along with a four-speaker sound system. Apple says that to fit components inside such a thin design, the speakers and mics are completely integrated between the keyboard and display — all while delivering an even better audio experience. A three-mic array promises to capture clean audio using advanced beamforming algorithms, while the speakers produce improved stereo separation and vocal clarity. MacBook Air also supports immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies with Dolby Atmos.

MacBook Air supports multiple charging options, including an all-new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports, so users can charge two devices at once. For the first time ever, MacBook Air supports fast charge via a 67W USB-C power adapter. With just 30 minutes of charging, the battery capacity can reach 50 per cent. It can offer to deliver 18 hours of video playback with a full charge.

The new MacBook Pro with M2 retains the design language of the predecessor and features a 13-inch bright LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone technology, support for up to 500 nits peak brightness, and a three-mic array that promises studio-quality audio with an improved signal-to-noise ratio that rivals professional-grade microphones.

It features a scissor mechanism-based Magic keyboard with the trade Touch Bar for shortcuts on-screen buttons, and TouchID.



The new MacBook Pro with M2 silicon. Credit: Apple



With M2 silicon, the new MacBook Pro promises significant improvement in performance, video editing processing, and thermal efficiency while doing heavy-duty tasks. It also allows 100GB per second of memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1. And it supports 24GB of unified memory for fluid multitasking and working with massive files. It comes with up to 2TB SSD storage option.

Also, with a full charge, it can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback.

Both the new devices MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro feature 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure magnets. MacBook Air uses 100 percent recycled aluminum in its enclosure and is said to be the first Apple product to use certified recycled steel. Both products are free of numerous harmful substances and use wood fiber in the packaging that comes from responsibly managed forests.

In India, MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 1,19, 900 and Rs 1, 09, 900 for students via education plan. On the other hand, 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 1, 29, 900, and Rs 119,900 for students via education plan. Apple is also offering a 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter accessory separately for Rs 5,800.

Both Apple’s new computers will go on sale next month at authorised retail stores and Apple online store.

Must read | WWDC 2022: Apple previews new software for its devices

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.