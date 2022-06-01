Apple Watch may get a camera in future, reveals new patent

With potential life-saving features such as irregular heart notification, ECG (Electrocardiogram), Fall detection, auto emergency SOS activation, and more, Apple Watch is the reigning top smart wearable brand in the world.

Now, the Cupertino company, in a bid to make the Watch more feature-rich, has a plan to incorporate a camera, reported Patently Apple blog, citing a newly published document on the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) portal.

In the abstract sketch, Apple plans to place a camera (up to 16MP) within the digital crown, which we see in the current crop of Apple Watches available in the market.



Apple Watch patent showing camera-cum-digital crown. Credit: USPTO website



Another drawing shows the camera will support the wide-angle field of view over the four fingers. Also, Apple intends to add a flash mechanism to help users get decent photos in low-light conditions.



Apple Watch patent showing camera-cum-digital crown. Credit: USPTO website



There is no word on how far the work on the Apple Watch camera has progressed and when we will be able to see it on a commercial variant.

And, also we are not sure, what will be the use-cases for incorporating a camera onto a wristwatch. But, it does add a 'cool quotient' to the Apple Watch. Like the AirTag, there is room for misuse. The Apple Watch's camera can be used to spy on a person.

Hopefully, Apple ensures the camera stops working when not on the wrist.

