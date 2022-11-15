Apple Watch saves Indian teenager's life

The first generation Apple Watch series made its debut in 2015, and since then, with each new iteration, the company has steadily improved the hardware with potential life-saving features such as irregular heart notification, ECG (for Atrial Afibrallation), Fall Detection, and the latest come with severe Crash Detection that can help owners to get rescued in quick time.

Compared to any smart wearables in the industry, Apple Watches have saved a lot of people with heart conditions and severe falls with timely alerts and get fast medical aid.

In the latest instance, an Indian teenager earlier this year was saved by the Apple Watch Series 7. Smit Nilesh Metha from Raighad, Maharashtra went on a trekking trip with three of his pals to Visapur fort in Lonavala on July 11.

Due to heavy rains, the trekking path was wet and also strewed with too many shrubs causing low visibility ahead. And, despite the odds, they managed to reach their destination and had a good time.

But, while returning back to the base, Metha unfortunately slipped and fell into a deep valley around 130-150 feet down. The 17-year-old managed to hang on to the shrubs and stopped slipping further down.

Metha was badly injured. The long fall dislocated both his ankles and was rendered immobile. He didn't have his phone with him. Metha tried his best to shout loudly to get the attention of his friends at the top, but couldn't, and got exhausted.



Smit Metha's X-Ray report. Picture Credit: Smit Metha



To make sure, they don't lose their phones, Metha and the friends had kept all their phones in a single backpack and was held by one of his mates.

To his good fortune, Metha had Apple Watch Series 7 on his wrist and was able to call his parents and friends, and sent the exact location details. Thanks to precision location details, Metha was finally located and shifted to the nearest hospital.

"I fell at approx 3:00 pm in the afternoon. Rescue services arrived approx 5:00 pm in the afternoon and I got first aid at Lonavala local hospital at approx 8:00 pm. Then I was transferred to the orthopedic hospital in Pune. Already my both legs were swollen so the surgeon was not able to perform surgery. It took about 5 days and surgery was finally performed on July 16 2022," Metha told DH.

Since then, the 17-year-old NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) aspirant has been bedridden and on medication. Only a couple of weeks ago, Metha just started to stand and walk with stick support. He is well on his way to recovery.



Smit Metha with the doctors after the successful surgery at the hospital. Picture Credit: Smit Metha



Having heard of a recent story of a US citizen getting saved by the crash detection feature and him sending a thank you email to CEO Tim Cook, Smith also wrote a letter to the Apple Chief.

"﻿Smit, I’m so glad you are on the road to recovery. It sounds like a terrible accident. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. I wish you a full and speedy recovery," Cook replied to Smit.

In a related development, last year a senior citizen in India has been saved by Apple's smart wearable. Thanks to the timely ECG app notification, the Indore resident got to know he had Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), a serious heart condition.

If AFib is not treated on time, it will lead to stroke and eventually death. AFib is said to be the second most common cause of death in the world.

