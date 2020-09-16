Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched; India price and more

After weeks of speculations, Apple on Tuesday (September 15) finally put all rumours to rest by announcing the new line of the Watch Series 6 and also the affordable Watch SE.

First up, the Watch Series 6 comes loaded with a huge upgrade including S6 System in Package (SiP), new SpO2 blood-oxygen reader and next-generation always-on altimeter in addition to new watch faces with the watchOS 7.

Apple's new dual-core S6 chipset is developed based on the iPhone 11 series' processor A13 Bionic (System-on-Chip). It is said to be 20 per cent faster, allowing apps to also launch 20 percent faster and lasts all day.

Furthermore, it houses a U1 chip and Ultra-Wideband antennas, which will enable short-range wireless location to support new experiences, such as next-generation digital car keys.

The company also says that the Apple Watch Series 6 offers faster charging, completing a full charge in under 1.5 hours, and improved battery life for tracking certain workouts, such as indoor and outdoor runs.

USP of the new Apple Watch Series 6 is the SpO2 monitor. For the uninitiated, SpO2 reader tells the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and this shows how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered to all organs and muscles throughout the body.



Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer describing the SpO2 feature of Watch Series 6. Credit: Apple



"To compensate for natural variations in the skin and improve accuracy, the Blood Oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of Apple Watch, to measure light reflected back from blood. Apple Watch then uses an advanced custom algorithm built into the Blood Oxygen app, which is designed to measure blood oxygen between 70 percent and 100 percent. On-demand measurements can be taken while the user is still, and periodic background measurements occur when they are inactive, including during sleep. All data will be visible in the Health app, and the user will be able to track trends over time to see how their blood oxygen level changes," Apple said.

With the new always-on altimeter, the Watch Series 6 will be able to offer real-time elevation all day long by using a new, more power-efficient barometric altimeter, along with GPS and nearby Wi-Fi networks. And yet, offer 18-hour battery life as the predecessor.

Another notable improvement include faster charging. The new Apple Watch can get fully charged from zero to 100 percent under 1.5 hours, and S6 chipset promises improved battery life for tracking certain workouts, such as indoor and outdoor runs.

Also, it comes with a U1 chip (ultra-wideband), ECG (Electrocardiogram), W3 wireless chipset, second-generation optical heart rate sensor and water-resistant (up to 50 meters).

Apple will also be offering new cases and bands. For the first time, a new blue color in addition to the current line of popular shades --silver, space grey, and gold aluminium case options, along with a (PRODUCT) RED Apple Watch with matching bright red bands, another first for the Apple's smart wearable.

Stainless steel models are now available in graphite — a rich grey-black hue with a striking high-shine finish — and an updated classic yellow gold colour. Apple Watch Edition is available in natural and space black titanium.



The new Watch Series 6. Credit: Apple



Three all-new band styles offer customers innovative options that provide a tailored and comfortable fit without traditional clasps or buckles.

"In an industry first, the ultralight Solo Loop introduces a continuous and stretchable band design that comes in two materials: soft silicone and braided yarn. A special UV treatment process used on the soft silicone of the Solo Loop creates a smooth, silky finish, while a precision-braiding machine interweaves the 16,000 polyester yarn filaments, made of 100 percent recycled material, with ultrathin silicone threads, giving unique stretchability and a distinct look to the Braided Solo Loop," Apple said.

In India, Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900, and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + LTE) starts at Rs 49,900.

Apple Watch SE

As mentioned above, Apple Watch SE is a lower-end model. But, it has most of the features including the design similar to the new Series 6. But, it differs in terms of chipset and other aspects.

The Apple Watch SE boasts ceramic and sapphire crystal casing. It will be powered by S5 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor but lacks U1 chip (ultra-wideband), ECG, and SpO2 reader. Everything else is the same as the Series 6. It comes with an always-on altimeter, W3 wireless chipset, second-generation optical heart rate sensor and water-resistant (up to 50 meters).



The new Apple Watch SE. Credit: Apple



Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (LTE) starts at Rs 33,900. Both the LTE and GPS-only models come in Aluminium cases with silver, space grey, and gold finishes.

Apple will release the new watchOS 7 as a free update to all the eligible Watches from September 16.

Apple Family Setup

This feature will allow anybody with a non-Apple phone to use Apple Watch. This will come handy for a family and allow parents to gift Apple Watch to kids and older family members to know their safety with built-in Emergency SOS calling feature and location tracking. Also, inculcate fitness routine among family by challenging members to activity rings fast for the day. There is also a new mode called Schooltime, which can help them stay focused and attentive while learning at home or in the classroom.



Apple Family Setup feature. Credit: Apple



Children can also download third-party apps directly on the device. Apps such as ClassDojo, Coloring Watch, and LookUp: English Dictionary can educate and encourage good habits, while Calm features kid-specific mindfulness experiences. With Family Setup, parents can manage what is available for download through Content Restrictions and Ask to Buy support, Apple added.

With watchOS 7, Apple is offering optimised features for older adults, in addition to health and safety tools currently available, including fall detection and irregular rhythm notification.

Apple says the latest software makes Apple Watch even easier to use and set up, starting with a refreshed X-Large face that shows the time and a rich complication at a glance, as well as an onboarding and configuration process designed with connection and accessibility features in mind. Activity goals can be customised to help users stay motivated, while the new Health Checklist in the Health app on iPhone offers the ability to track whether health features like fall detection have been enabled in one centralised view.

Both the new Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE will come with Family Setup via watchOS 7. All Apple Watches, which are eligible to get watchOS 7 will get the Family Setup feature.

