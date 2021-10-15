Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale in India

Apple unveiled the Watch Series 7 a month ago along with the iPhone 13 series mobiles. Though the mobiles made their way to the stores in September fourth week, the smart wearable, for reasons unknown, was not made avaialable until now.

Now, Apple Watch Series 7 is finally available for purchase in India with prices starting at Rs 41,900. However, with the HDFC cards, prospective customers can claim up to Rs 3,000, which effectively brings the price down to Rs 38,900. Also, official retail sellers are offering additional discounts through lucrative exchange offers in select stores in India.

Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three variants-- aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium.

Aluminium models come with 100 per cent recycled metal cases, making them the most environment-friendly smart wearable to date. Apple Watch Series 7 also feature 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, including in the Taptic Engine and nearly 100 per cent recycled tungsten throughout the product.

One of the biggest upgrades in the new Watch Series 7 is their sizes and display. They now come in --45mm and 41mm -- compared to the predecessor, which came in-- 44mm and 40mm, respectively. The new models have a bigger screen, almost 20 per cent larger than the 2020 series. They also have 70 per cent more always-on display brightness indoors.



The new Watch Series 7 is now available for purchase in Inida. Credit: Apple



Add to that Watch Series 7 has thinner borders at just 1.7 mm — 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

Other improvements include redesigned crystal glass. It is said to be 50 per cent thicker on top of the display compared to the predecessor. It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant and WR50 water-resistant rating as well. Also, it now comes with a faster charging capability.

The new Series 7 features improved sensors capable of auto-tracking cycling and can detect a fall while cycling and initiate an SOS emergency rescue alert if it sees no response from the owner.

It also comes with a Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, support high and low heart rate notifications, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

